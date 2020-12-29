UrduPoint.com
RPO For Strict Security On New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:16 PM

RPO for strict security on New Year night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Afzaal Kausar has directed the DPOs of four districts to enhance security on the New Year night to avoid any untoward incident.

In a directive issued here on Tuesday, the RPO said that no lapse in security on the New Year night would be tolerated.

He also directed the DPOs to intensify the police patrolling in their respective districts and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and drug dealers.

RPO directed the police officers to take strict action against one-wheelers in the coming days.

