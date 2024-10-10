Open Menu

RPO For Taking Measures To Prevent Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

RPO for taking measures to prevent smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to the district heads regarding measures to prevent smog in their respective districts.

A spokesperson for RPO office on Thursday said that according to the instructions issued to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, they have been directed to take solid measures to prevent smog.

He directed for taking action against the elements causing smog and added that implementation of Punjab environmental protection rules should be ensured in the region.

The RPO also directed for strict monitoring of vehicles and taking action against smoke emitting transport, farmers involved in burning crop residues, factories, brick kilns.

He also directed for launching a mass awareness campaign in this regard.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

1 hour ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

2 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

5 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

7 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan