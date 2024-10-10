RPO for taking measures to prevent smog

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to the district heads regarding measures to prevent smog in their respective districts.

A spokesperson for RPO office on Thursday said that according to the instructions issued to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, they have been directed to take solid measures to prevent smog.

He directed for taking action against the elements causing smog and added that implementation of Punjab environmental protection rules should be ensured in the region.

The RPO also directed for strict monitoring of vehicles and taking action against smoke emitting transport, farmers involved in burning crop residues, factories, brick kilns.

He also directed for launching a mass awareness campaign in this regard.