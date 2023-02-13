RPO for zero tolerance policy against kite-flyers, manufacturers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered for adopting zero tolerance policy against kite-flying as well as manufacturers across the region.

A spokesperson said here on Monday that the RPO had issued necessary directions to the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad and district police officers (DPOs) of three district including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot for effective implementation of the Kite Flying Ordinance to control the ill-practice in their respective districts.

He directed for taking legal action by adopting a zero tolerance policy against kite manufacturers with the support of a special branch.

He also directed for constituting special police teams under the supervision of DSPs/SHOs to curb kite flying.

He ordered for improving the patrolling system in populated areas and breaking the transportation of kite flying material and launching an awareness campaign for common man on print and electronic media about disadvantages of kite flying.

He warned that DSP/SHO concerned would be held responsible in case any untoward incident reported from any part of the region due to kite flying.