RPO gives away certificates to 11 policemen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharif Kamal Siddiqui Wednesday said police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing commendation certificates distribution ceremony among the best performing police personnel at his office.

He said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for ensuring peace in society and added giving reward would further boost their performance.

He said that reward and punishment system would continue in the Police Department in order to further strengthen the force for tackling the challenges. Those who received awards and commendation certificates included Inspector Khurram Shehzad, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Sqlain and others.