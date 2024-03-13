RPO Gives Away Certificates To 11 Policemen
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharif Kamal Siddiqui Wednesday said police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.
He expressed these views while addressing commendation certificates distribution ceremony among the best performing police personnel at his office.
He said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for ensuring peace in society and added giving reward would further boost their performance.
He said that reward and punishment system would continue in the Police Department in order to further strengthen the force for tackling the challenges. Those who received awards and commendation certificates included Inspector Khurram Shehzad, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Sqlain and others.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on rural development partnership held at Sargodha University3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two female drug smugglers3 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Lahore University Media Studies visits PSCA13 minutes ago
-
PTI spokespersons receiving instructions from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar23 minutes ago
-
HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal23 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar table at PIMS23 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on vegetables' supply chain23 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 630,000 fine on six FBOs23 minutes ago
-
Local govt minister pledges to make 'Clean Punjab' campaign mass movement33 minutes ago
-
Police arrests three accused in double murder case33 minutes ago
-
ECP finalizes arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections on Thursday33 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP holds meeting over law, order42 minutes ago