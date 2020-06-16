UrduPoint.com
RPO Gives Cash Prizes To Police Officers For Good Performance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

RPO gives cash prizes to police officers for good performance

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak has awarded cash prizes to police officers and personnel who have traced down criminals involved in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, and kidnapping.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak has awarded cash prizes to police officers and personnel who have traced down criminals involved in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, and kidnapping.

The officers who have won the prizes include Sub-Inspectors Akbar Ali, Abid Hameed, Faisal Ameen, Muslim Zia, Fayyaz Hussain, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hazoor Bakhsh, Head Constable Sajid Nazeer, Constables Haq Nawaz, Majid Ali, Falak Naz, and Muhammad Zulfiqar.

RPO appreciated the efforts of these police officers in protecting lives and properties of citizens. He said that the police officials will be rewarded for their performance in the future as well.

