RPO Gujranwala chairs meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Munir Masood Marth visited Sialkot and held a meeting to review the security and crime situation of the district here at Police Lines on Friday .

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SDPOs and SHOs from across the district.

During the meeting, the RPO ordered to ensure delivery of justice and to treat the citizens with good manners.

He directed to complete the record and expedite the pending cases at the earliest adding that justice would be provided to each citizen without any discrimination.

He asked the officials to adopt leniency, morality and good aptitude to the needy, poor and oppressed people for ensuring them the early justice.

RPO said that the fool-proof security arrangements should be ensured on the occasion of new year night.

He instructed all the participants to adopt an effective strategy with special focus on criminal elements.

Later, a meeting was held at Anwar Club in which the RPO listened to the problems of police personnel and issued orders to concerned officers for early redress.