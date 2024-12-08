Open Menu

RPO Gujranwala Visits SCCI, Assures Businessmen Of Addressing Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 08:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Waseem Shehbaz Lodhi and Vice President Umar Khalid warmly welcomed him. Their meeting focused on matters related to business community safety, improving law enforcement collaboration, and ensuring a secure environment for industrial and commercial activities in the region. Both parties emphasized the importance of fostering a strong partnership between the police department and the business sector to address any challenges effectively.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq said that the chamber was striving to provide best and foolproof security to businessmen from China and important and concrete steps were also being taken in this regard. "The SCCI is also buying a bulletproof vehicle for Chinese guests, which will be with us very soon," he added.

In the meeting between RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq, the issue of character screening of employees working in factories in Sialkot was discussed. The RPO said, "Our aim is to conduct screening of employees working in factories so that actions against criminal elements can be further improved. The details will also be obtained about the employees working in factories who have come here from other cities to see if they are involved in any crime in their native areas. Some people work in factories in Sialkot during the day and commit robberies and thefts at night.

He said that 29 drones had also been seized from Sialkot and its surroundings, while a crackdown was also underway against drug dealers. "Action is also being taken against kite sellers and flyers. In this regard, the public should also keep an eye on their surroundings and inform us about drug dealers, kite flyers and sellers, and action will be taken against them promptly. We are trying to provide best security to all residents, including the industrialists of Sialkot. We want the people of Sialkot to say that they consider themselves safe here, for which important and concrete steps are being taken. We are trying to minimize the time to reach the crime scene, hopefully by January next year this time will come down to 9 minutes, which is currently 12 minutes," he added.

He said that on the model of the Khidmat Markaz Center established in Gujranwala, he also wants to establish a Khidmat Markaz Center in Sialkot, for which there is a 4-kanal area with the Kotwali area where the Khidmat Markaz Center can be established.

The PRO said that he was also actively working to provide women with the right to inheritance, including protection, and are also working day and night to provide security to women in markets, while he was also trying to resolve traffic problems in Sialkot. Chairman Pakistan sports Goods and Manufacturers and Exporters (PSGMEA) Association Khawaja Masood Akhtar, former President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dar and a large number of Sialkot businessmen were also present.

