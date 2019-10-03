RPO hails police efforts in Chunian incident

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajik said that the criminal involved in despicable incident of abuse cum murders of children in Chunian has been arrested due to untiring efforts and hardwork of police aswell as concerned departments

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajik said that the criminal involved in despicable incident of abuse cum murders of children in Chunian has been arrested due to untiring efforts and hardwork of police aswell as concerned departments.

He was addressing a late night press conference here on Wednesday at Changa Manga rest house which was attended by DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz, parents of four child victims,members of civil society and a number of locals.

RPO explained that during investigation the accused confessed all his crimes as DNA test results matched,adding that a 15-day physical remand of accused Sohail Shahzad was taken to continue the investigation.

He added that the 27-year-old accused was unmarried and worked as a security guard in a private school and drove rickshaw also.

RPO said that Joint Investigation team (JIT) was constituted by IGP Arif Nawaz after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

Highlighted persistent efforts behind the development the RPO said that police teams in Chunian interrogated 3117 suspects, profiled 904 rickshaw drivers,searched 4684 houses, conducted DNA sampling of 1734 suspects as well as DNA tests of 1471 suspects.