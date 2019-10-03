UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Hails Police Efforts In Chunian Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:49 PM

RPO hails police efforts in Chunian incident

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajik said that the criminal involved in despicable incident of abuse cum murders of children in Chunian has been arrested due to untiring efforts and hardwork of police aswell as concerned departments

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajik said that the criminal involved in despicable incident of abuse cum murders of children in Chunian has been arrested due to untiring efforts and hardwork of police aswell as concerned departments.

He was addressing a late night press conference here on Wednesday at Changa Manga rest house which was attended by DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz, parents of four child victims,members of civil society and a number of locals.

RPO explained that during investigation the accused confessed all his crimes as DNA test results matched,adding that a 15-day physical remand of accused Sohail Shahzad was taken to continue the investigation.

He added that the 27-year-old accused was unmarried and worked as a security guard in a private school and drove rickshaw also.

RPO said that Joint Investigation team (JIT) was constituted by IGP Arif Nawaz after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

Highlighted persistent efforts behind the development the RPO said that police teams in Chunian interrogated 3117 suspects, profiled 904 rickshaw drivers,searched 4684 houses, conducted DNA sampling of 1734 suspects as well as DNA tests of 1471 suspects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Civil Society Manga Kasur Sheikhupura Chunian Criminals All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

10 minutes ago

PIA to start flights operation for Malaysia from O ..

2 minutes ago

Ramiz asks Pakistan to relook bowling options

2 minutes ago

Eight arrested for selling adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

27 new projects to be launched under CPEC this yea ..

2 minutes ago

USAID-funded Mobile App Links Skilled Youth With E ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.