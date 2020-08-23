RPO Hazara directs conducting survey for delimitation of police stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Office Officer (RPO) Hazara, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara Division for conducting survey for delimitation of the jurisdiction of police stations and up-gradation of police posts in their respective districts.

New delimitation will help the concerned police station accessible to the people and make seeking legal support easy for them.

The up-gradation of the police posts will help decline crime ratio in the region, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The RPO Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has said it has been observed that some police stations of the far-flung areas of Hazara are situated far away and in case of requirement they face hardships in arriving at their police station concerned.

Similarly, in case of emergency, police personnel also face difficulties to reach at spot of incident.

The situation, the RPO said, interrupting investigation and timely legal proceedings into cases. He directed all DPOs to conduct a complete survey of the delimitation of the police stations of their respective districts and present a report to Regional Police Office before September 15, to issue new jurisdictions of the police stations.