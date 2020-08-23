UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Hazara Directs Conducting Survey For Delimitation Of Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:10 PM

RPO Hazara directs conducting survey for delimitation of police stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Office Officer (RPO) Hazara, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara Division for conducting survey for delimitation of the jurisdiction of police stations and up-gradation of police posts in their respective districts.

New delimitation will help the concerned police station accessible to the people and make seeking legal support easy for them.

The up-gradation of the police posts will help decline crime ratio in the region, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The RPO Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has said it has been observed that some police stations of the far-flung areas of Hazara are situated far away and in case of requirement they face hardships in arriving at their police station concerned.

Similarly, in case of emergency, police personnel also face difficulties to reach at spot of incident.

The situation, the RPO said, interrupting investigation and timely legal proceedings into cases. He directed all DPOs to conduct a complete survey of the delimitation of the police stations of their respective districts and present a report to Regional Police Office before September 15, to issue new jurisdictions of the police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station September Sunday All

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

15 minutes ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

45 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

3 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

4 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.