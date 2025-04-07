ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has emphasized that peace and stability are essential for the country’s development and prosperity. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony, District Abbottabad.

He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, protecting the lives and property of citizens, sacrifices that will be remembered in golden words in the nation’s history.

The delegation was led by the council’s district chairman, Sardar Abdul Rasheed, speaking on the occasion, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Peace Council in promoting interfaith harmony across the country. He said the council’s role in highlighting the contributions of national institutions is commendable and reflects their commitment to national unity and peace.

Earlier, Sardar Abdul Rasheed acknowledged the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in combating terrorism and praised their capabilities, stating that they are on par with any professional force in the world. He noted that the Pakistan Peace Council’s core mission is to promote awareness of the services rendered by the country’s security agencies.

He also paid tribute to the outstanding performance of the Hazara police and briefed the RPO on the council’s ongoing initiatives.

DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti lauded the role of responsible and patriotic citizens in maintaining peace in the region. He congratulated the delegation on their humanitarian efforts and assured them of full support and cooperation from the police department.