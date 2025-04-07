RPO Hazara Lauds Police's Role In Ensuring Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has emphasized that peace and stability are essential for the country’s development and prosperity. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony, District Abbottabad.
He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, protecting the lives and property of citizens, sacrifices that will be remembered in golden words in the nation’s history.
The delegation was led by the council’s district chairman, Sardar Abdul Rasheed, speaking on the occasion, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Peace Council in promoting interfaith harmony across the country. He said the council’s role in highlighting the contributions of national institutions is commendable and reflects their commitment to national unity and peace.
Earlier, Sardar Abdul Rasheed acknowledged the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in combating terrorism and praised their capabilities, stating that they are on par with any professional force in the world. He noted that the Pakistan Peace Council’s core mission is to promote awareness of the services rendered by the country’s security agencies.
He also paid tribute to the outstanding performance of the Hazara police and briefed the RPO on the council’s ongoing initiatives.
DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti lauded the role of responsible and patriotic citizens in maintaining peace in the region. He congratulated the delegation on their humanitarian efforts and assured them of full support and cooperation from the police department.
Recent Stories
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs6 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered6 minutes ago
-
RPO Hazara lauds police's role in ensuring peace6 minutes ago
-
Maseem-ur Rehman lauds conversations between NA Speaker, Sardar Akhtar on recent issues6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces reforms to revitalize Pakistan Railways6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional head assumes office6 minutes ago
-
UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son16 minutes ago
-
Green Dera plantation-drive kicks off under Derajat festival16 minutes ago
-
Bugti pays rich tribute to forces for killing of terrorist Shirin among 9 Khawarij26 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan over longstanding feud36 minutes ago
-
Disrupting law & order, facilitators to be dealt with an iron fist.SSP Larkana46 minutes ago