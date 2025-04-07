Open Menu

RPO Hazara Lauds Police's Role In Ensuring Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RPO Hazara lauds police's role in ensuring peace

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has emphasized that peace and stability are essential for the country’s development and prosperity. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peace Council for Human Rights and Interfaith Harmony, District Abbottabad.

He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, protecting the lives and property of citizens, sacrifices that will be remembered in golden words in the nation’s history.

The delegation was led by the council’s district chairman, Sardar Abdul Rasheed, speaking on the occasion, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Peace Council in promoting interfaith harmony across the country. He said the council’s role in highlighting the contributions of national institutions is commendable and reflects their commitment to national unity and peace.

Earlier, Sardar Abdul Rasheed acknowledged the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in combating terrorism and praised their capabilities, stating that they are on par with any professional force in the world. He noted that the Pakistan Peace Council’s core mission is to promote awareness of the services rendered by the country’s security agencies.

He also paid tribute to the outstanding performance of the Hazara police and briefed the RPO on the council’s ongoing initiatives.

DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti lauded the role of responsible and patriotic citizens in maintaining peace in the region. He congratulated the delegation on their humanitarian efforts and assured them of full support and cooperation from the police department.

Recent Stories

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadersh ..

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..

26 minutes ago
 Palestinians stage general strike in protest again ..

Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

41 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

56 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

2 hours ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

2 hours ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

2 hours ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan