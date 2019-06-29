RPO Hazara organizes first-ever SHOs conference

(@imziishan)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Mohammad Ali khan Babakhel Saturday urged the police officers to adopt a proactive approach and behave the citizen with due respect and courtesy.

He said this while addressing the first ever two-day long Station House Officers (SHOs) conference of Hazara region in Police Lines Manshera. All 57 SHOs of the Hazara division attended the conference.

The objective of the conference was to get first hand information regarding problems faced by SHOs in the field, seeking practical solutions to these problems, guiding the SHOs regarding crime prevention and ensure the policies of fair play and neutrality in the work.

In the opening session, RPO Hazara Mohammad Ali Babakhail briefed the participants about the objectives of the conference and encouraged the police officers to discuss openly the issues faced in practical policing and administrative shortcoming at the police station level.

All SHOs gave their presentations in the conference and highlighted the issues they usually face in the field and briefed the RPO about the crime situation in their areas.

In the conference, the issues including logistics shortfall, shortage of manpower, tough terrain, long working hours and accessibility to far-flung areas also came under discussion.

They suggested establishment new police posts and revision of police station territorial jurisdiction regarding geography and demographics of various areas.

RPO Hazara issued directions regarding many problems to be resolved urgently while others were referred to the concerned authorities for redressal.

In his concluding address, RPO Hazara urged the participant to adopt a proactive approach and behave the citizen with due respect and courtesy. He also directed the field police officers to remain impartial and accessible to the public.

Participants of the conference expressed gratitude on such first ever conference and thanked the Regional Police Officer for providing a forum to address their concerns. RPO Hazara announced commendation certificates and rewards to the officers for outstanding performance.