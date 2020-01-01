RPO Hazara pays tribute to martyrs of Forest Deptt

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Wednesday said that names of the eight martyrs of Forest department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty would be made part of the Heroes of Hazara Police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Wednesday said that Names of the eight martyrs of Forest department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty would be made part of the Heroes of Hazara Police . He said this while talking to a delegation of forest employees here in his office today.

Dr. Mazhasr Kakakhail also paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Forest department, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty against timber mafia and said that their sacrifices were exemplary for all of us.

RPO stated that we can never forget the martyrs Muhammad Daud, Muhammad Akram, Said Malik, Javed Akhtar, Habeeb ur Rehman, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Arslan, and Akbar Hussain.

Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail said that we would provide dispensation to the families of the martyrs like the police martyrs families and also support their children.

He disclosed that the names of these martyrs would be added in the book 'Heroes of Hazara Police' and soon its second edition would be published while the families would be awarded in a memorable ceremony.