RPO Hazara visits Chalaisar, reviews investigation of EDO murder

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Friday visited Chailasar to review investigation in District education Officer (DEO) murder case.

He also condoled with the members of bereaved family.

Talking to people, on the occasion, he said that probe into the murder was in final stage adding progress cannot be disclosed as it would affect the ongoing investigation.

He also advised notables of Chailasar to form a four members committee including a lawyer to liaise with police and expedite the investigation process.

The RPO also assured people that killers would be brought to justice.