RPO Hears People's Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan held an open court at Sahiwal here on Saturday.
He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution. He directed police officers to utilize all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.
He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.
