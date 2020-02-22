UrduPoint.com
RPO Hears Public Complaints In Open Court

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 02:42 PM

RPO hears public complaints in open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listened public complaints in an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listened public complaints in an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Saturday.

A large number of people thronged in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications against police department.

The RPO after hearing complaints issued on-spot orders for the provision of justice on merit to the complainants.

