RPO hears public complaints in open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listened public complaints in an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Saturday.

A large number of people thronged in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications against police department.

The RPO after hearing complaints issued on-spot orders for the provision of justice on merit to the complainants.