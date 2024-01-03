Open Menu

RPO Held Open Court To Mitigate People’s Suffering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government’s open door policy held an open court here on Wednesday in his office to address the grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaint submitted by the citizens.

The RPO also issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding open court regularly to provide relief to the citizens.

