UrduPoint.com

RPO Hold Crime Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

RPO hold crime review meeting

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar chaired a high level meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review crime and overall law and order situation, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar chaired a high level meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review crime and overall law and order situation, informed a police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials attended meeting.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar informed the officers about the priorities as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab. The best facilities should be provided to the citizens at the police station level, he said.

RPO directed that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, negligence will not be tolerated.

Corruption, backing of criminal elements will be not be tolerated, he added. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said zero tolerance on issues related to women and children. He said Qabaza mafia would not be tolerated.

CPO directed that SHOs will hear citizens' issues in their offices from 04 to 06 pm. A separate wing will be formed to evaluate the performance of each officer, he added. Develop and implement integrated crime prevention strategy by holding divisional SPs crime meetings. The challan of cases and investigation on merit should be ensured, he concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals Women From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurem ..

Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurement, supply of fertilizers

24 minutes ago
 US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial ..

US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe - New York Attorney Gen ..

24 minutes ago
 Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

24 minutes ago
 Russian Military Publishes SBU Document on Threat ..

Russian Military Publishes SBU Document on Threat of US Biomilitary Program to U ..

24 minutes ago
 Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th st ..

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th straight year

25 minutes ago
 Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.