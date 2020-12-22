RPO hold Khli-Kachehry to remove grievances

Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar held Khuli Katchery in his office to address grievances of the people here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar held Khuli Katchery in his office to address grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned to submit detail report on the petitions submitted in Khuli Kachehry.

A petitioner namely Zahoor r/o Chontra took a stance in his petition that some persons were trying to occupy his land illegally, on which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to SP Saddar Division to complete inquiry within 7 days.

Another complainant Mohammad Jamshed r/o Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi urged in the petition that an inquiry should be held into the case 302 registered in Chontra police station, on which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to the officer concerned to submit report immediately.

Tassaduq Hussain r/o Chakwal, said that the local police was not conducting proper investigation into a case of 302 registered, on which orders were issued to DPO Chakwal to submit report within 10 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that security, safety and speedy justice to the people was top priority of the department.