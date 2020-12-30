UrduPoint.com
RPO Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

RPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar held an Khuli Katchery to address the grievances of the public at his office here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

RPO issued orders to concerned officials to submit immediate report.

During Khuli Katchery, Qadeer Khan, a resident of Jhelum, took a stance in his petition that some persons were trying to occupy the land illegally, on which RPO Rawalpindi immediately ordered DPO Jhelum to inquire and report within 7 days.

Another complainant Haider Khan resident of Jhelum requested RPO to change investigation of abduction of his sister on which RPO Rawalpindi immediately ordered SSP RIB to make an inquiry and report within 10 days.

A resident of Barakahu namely Nasreen Bibi, pleaded in his application that a false case was registered against her which should be dismissed, on which the RPO and Rawalpindi issued orders to CPO Rawalpindi to immediately inquire and report within 10 days.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that justice, safety and provision of speedy justice to the people is our top priority.

