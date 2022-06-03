UrduPoint.com

RPO Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022

RPO hold Khuli Katchery to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar on Friday held Khuli Katchery in his office to address the grievances of citizens under the vision of IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and the open door policy of the Punjab government.

According to police spokesman, the RPO issued orders to officers concerned to submit report within the stipulated time frame.

The citizens of four districts of the region, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal submitted applications for changing of investigation and inquiry of cases.

An applicant Sughra Bibi filed a complaint in Rawat Police Station to change investigation of case.

On which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari Rawalpindi regarding change of investigation.

In another case, Fiza Bibi resident of Rawalpindi applied for changing investigation of the case registered in Gujjar Khan police station on which further action orders were issued to SSP RIB.

Nadeem Pervez resident of Rawalpindi filed an application in Ganjmandi Police Station for arresting the accused on which the RPO issued orders for immediate action to the SP Rawat Division.

While orders for immediate action and inquiry were issued to the concerned officers on other miscellaneous cases. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar said that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.

He stated that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The purpose for holding open court was to ensure prompt redressal of citizens grievances as well as uninterrupted provision of justice, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

