Open Menu

RPO Hold 'Khuli Katchery' To Address People's Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 07:14 PM

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government’s open door policy held a ‘Khuli Katchery’ here on Saturday in his office to address the grievances of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government’s open door policy held a ‘Khuli Katchery’ here on Saturday in his office to address the grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Katchery’.

The RPO also issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding ‘Khuli Katcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

30 seconds ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

33 seconds ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft ..

SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

3 minutes ago
 Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World C ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup epic

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promoti ..

Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promotion: Wasi

5 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

5 minutes ago
 UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' ..

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in Gaza

9 minutes ago
 University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd ph ..

University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunda ..

9 minutes ago
 MoU signed to conduct digital literacy and safety ..

MoU signed to conduct digital literacy and safety sessions

8 minutes ago
 IPP president announces party’s manifesto during ..

IPP president announces party’s manifesto during first power show in Jahanian

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan