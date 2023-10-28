Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government’s open door policy held a ‘Khuli Katchery’ here on Saturday in his office to address the grievances of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government’s open door policy held a ‘Khuli Katchery’ here on Saturday in his office to address the grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Katchery’.

The RPO also issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding ‘Khuli Katcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.