RPO hold meeting with members of District Peace Committee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar held an introductory meeting with the members of District Peace Committee Rawalpindi here on Wednesday, said police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Rana Muhammad Shoaib, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar. Peace Committee members include Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Qazi Zahoor Elahi, Shaukat Jafari, Syed Chiraguddin Shah, Qari Saifullah Saifi, Syed Inamul Haq Shah, Syed Mazloom Hussain Shah, Syed Ali Raza Zaidi, Syed Hassan Asghar.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar while addressing to the participants said that district peace members are part of our force.

The role of the members of the peace committee in maintaining law and order in any district is very important.

RPO Rawalpindi further said that those who disturb law and order will be dealt strictly. The delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran led by Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Mohammad Siddique, Malik Ijaz and Rizwan Ghafoor Qureshi also expressed their views and assured full cooperation to maintain peace.