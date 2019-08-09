RPO Holds Khuli Kachehri

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Regional Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail conducted Khuli Kachehri in his office here on Friday.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints. Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession and misuse of power.

The RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to departments concerned.

RPO said that no negligence or irregularity would be tolerated in this regard. Delinquents would be punished and strict departmental action would be taken against corrupt and non- professional police officers,He added.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion.