RPO Holds 'Khuli Kachehri' To Address Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa organized "Khuli Kachehri" at the regional office to address public grievances here on Monday.

This initiative is part of the Punjab government's open door policy, said police spokesman.

During the open court, several citizens voiced their concerns, including Asif Mahmood, Malik Waqas, Noman Afzal, and Muhammad Farid from Rawalpindi as well as Muhammad Asif and Hajra Bibi from Attock.

Shoaib Akhtar and Sidra Safdar presented applications from Jhelum, while Syed Abid Shah brought up an issue related to Murree.

After listening complaints, RPO Alpa took swift action, directing inquiries to the relevant officers and resolving the applications based on the merits.

RPO Alpa emphasized the importance of these open courts, stating that they are held daily to ensure citizens’ complaints are addressed promptly.

The delivering justice quickly remains a top priority for the police department, he concluded.

