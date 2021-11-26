UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Khuli Katcheri To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held Khuli Katcheri on Friday at his office to address the grievances of public.

Asif Nisar, resident of Jund Attock, took a stance that the investigation of the case registered at Basal Attock police station should be changed to another senior officer.RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to SSP RIB to investigate the matter.

Similarly, Muhammad Hussain resident of Pindi Gheeb Attock police station requested to change the investigation in the registered case and to be handed over to a senior officer,while Tariq resident of Morgah Rawalpindi also prayed to change the investigation of a case lodged at Saddar Baroni police station.

On which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to SSP RIB to probe the matter.

RPO said that the investigating officers can only bring reputation to the department through merit-based and fact-based investigation of the cases.

Ensuring the supremacy of merit in the investigation of cases, including prompt delivery of justice to the citizens, is the top priority for which every possible step should be taken, he added.

