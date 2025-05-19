RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa organized a Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa organized a Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar and SDPO/ASP Zainab Ayub were also present on the occasion.

A large number of citizens attended and presented their applications directly to the RPO, who promptly issued instructions to the concerned officers for inquiries and necessary action within a stipulated time.

The RPO reiterated that providing swift justice at the citizens’ doorstep is a key priority under the Punjab Government’s vision.

He added that such initiatives are helping improve policing standards across the region.

Following the Khuli Katcheri, RPO Alpa also conducted an inspection visit to Police Stations Chakri and Dhamyal.

During the visits, he reviewed police records, ongoing investigations particularly heinous cases and other operational matters.

He was briefed by the relevant officers and instructed them to expedite investigations with transparency to ensure timely justice.

The RPO also issued directives to improve the quality of public service delivery at police stations, urging officers to deal the public with respect, listen attentively to their concerns, and ensure prompt redressal of complaints.

He further evaluated cleanliness, the condition of lockups, record management, and the performance of front desks, issuing instructions for necessary improvements.