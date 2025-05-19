RPO Holds Khuli Katcheri To Address Public Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa organized a Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa organized a Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances.
SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar and SDPO/ASP Zainab Ayub were also present on the occasion.
A large number of citizens attended and presented their applications directly to the RPO, who promptly issued instructions to the concerned officers for inquiries and necessary action within a stipulated time.
The RPO reiterated that providing swift justice at the citizens’ doorstep is a key priority under the Punjab Government’s vision.
He added that such initiatives are helping improve policing standards across the region.
Following the Khuli Katcheri, RPO Alpa also conducted an inspection visit to Police Stations Chakri and Dhamyal.
During the visits, he reviewed police records, ongoing investigations particularly heinous cases and other operational matters.
He was briefed by the relevant officers and instructed them to expedite investigations with transparency to ensure timely justice.
The RPO also issued directives to improve the quality of public service delivery at police stations, urging officers to deal the public with respect, listen attentively to their concerns, and ensure prompt redressal of complaints.
He further evaluated cleanliness, the condition of lockups, record management, and the performance of front desks, issuing instructions for necessary improvements.
Recent Stories
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26
Meeting reviews revenue matters
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens
All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019
Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Nine Bills pass through Senate
Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day8 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 268 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews revenue matters8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens8 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 20192 minutes ago
-
Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA2 minutes ago
-
Nine Bills pass through Senate2 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal ..17 minutes ago
-
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab18 minutes ago