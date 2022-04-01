UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds "Khuli Katchery" To Address Citizens Grievances

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday in his office to address grievances of the people

According to a police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

Muhammad Shehzad, resident of Arya Mohalla, Salma Jahangir, resident of Rawalpindi, Muhammad Usman, resident of Sadiqabad, Mukhtar Ahmed, resident of Talagang Chakwal, Ejaz Ahmed, resident of Muzaffarabad, submitted applications.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

