RPO Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar held Khuli Katchery in his office to address the grievances of citizens, under the vision of IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and the open-door policy of the Punjab government

According to the police spokesman, the RPO directed the officers concerned to submit the report within the stipulated time frame. The citizens of four districts of the region, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal had submitted applications for the change of investigation and inquiry in cases.

An applicant Sughra Bibi filed an application in Rawat Police Station to change the investigation of case, on which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

In another case, Fiza Bibi, a resident of Rawalpindi, applied for the change of investigation in the case registered in Gujjar Khan police station, for which further action orders were issued to SSP RIB.

Nadeem Pervez filed an application in Ganjmandi Police Station for the arrest of the accused, for which the RPO issued orders for immediate action to SP Rawal Division.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The purpose of holding open court is to ensure prompt redressal of citizens' grievances as well as uninterrupted provision of justice, he concluded.

