RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali Monday held Khuli Katchery (open court) here to redress complaints of the citizens under the open door policy.

The citizens submitted applications namely Imran resident of Rawalpindi, Taj Bibi resident of Gujjar Khan, Muhammad Rafiq resident of Attock and Muhammad Sher resident of Chountra Rawalpindi.

On other miscellaneous requests, RPO Rawalpindi issued orders for immediate action and inquiry to the concerned officers and issued instructions to send the report of the marked applications within the specified time frame.

On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the open court is being held on a daily basis to redress the complaints of the citizens, all possible steps are being taken to further improve the quality of policing, citizens are being provided justice which is the top priority, he added.