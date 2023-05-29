UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali Monday held Khuli Katchery (open court) here to redress complaints of the citizens under the open door policy.

The citizens submitted applications namely Imran resident of Rawalpindi, Taj Bibi resident of Gujjar Khan, Muhammad Rafiq resident of Attock and Muhammad Sher resident of Chountra Rawalpindi.

On other miscellaneous requests, RPO Rawalpindi issued orders for immediate action and inquiry to the concerned officers and issued instructions to send the report of the marked applications within the specified time frame.

On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the open court is being held on a daily basis to redress the complaints of the citizens, all possible steps are being taken to further improve the quality of policing, citizens are being provided justice which is the top priority, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Attock All Top Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

2 hours ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.