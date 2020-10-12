UrduPoint.com
RPO Holds "Khuli Katchery" To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar held khuli katchery to address the grievances of the public, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RPO issued orders for immediate inquiry and action on the petitions submitted in khuli katchery and sought report from the concerned officers.

Zahoor Sakna Chontra took a stance in his petition that some persons were illegally occupying the land on which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to immediately investigate and submit detailed report.

Awal Khan presented before the officer and said that a case of theft has been registered in Taxila which has been dismissed on which RPO Rawalpindi has issued orders for immediate inquiry and to submit detailed report.

Shahid Akbar resident of Attock informed that his house has been occupied on which orders were issued to DPO Attock to inquire into matter and report within 10 days.

Saeed Javed, a resident of Attock, also took a stance that a false theft case has been registered against him on which the RPO issued directives to DPO Attock for immediate inquiry and to report within the stipulated time.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that it is top most priority of police department to protect the lives and property of the people and to ensure speedy justice to the people.

