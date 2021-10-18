RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to address public grievances

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar Monday held 'Khuli Katchery' to address the grievances of public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar Monday held 'Khuli Katchery' to address the grievances of public.

He, on this occasion, issued orders to resolve public complaints within the stipulated time and said no delaying tactics would be tolerated into the matter.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, while filing a petition in khuli katchery, requested for a change of investigation in the case of check dishonor registered in New Town police station, on which orders for immediate action were issued to the CPO Rawalpindi.

Ahmed Javed, resident of Rawalpindi, filed a petition for arrest of the accused in the case registered at Fateh Jang Attock police station, on which orders for immediate action were issued to the DPO Attock.

Syed Imtiaz Shah resident of Chakwal filed an application to arrest the accused of the theft case.

The RPO directed to arrest the accused involved in the theft case registered at Chawa Syedan Shah police station on which immediate action orders were issued to the DPO Chakwal.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said attainment of justice and merit was a fundamental right of every citizen which was being ensured at every level.