RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under Punjab government open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman.

Bakht Mir resident of Rawalpindi, Junaid resident of Rawalpindi, Mohammad Akhlaq resident of Rawalpindi and Aftab resident of Kahuta submitted application.

RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.