UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Khuli Katchery To Address Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RPO holds Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under Punjab government open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman.

Bakht Mir resident of Rawalpindi, Junaid resident of Rawalpindi, Mohammad Akhlaq resident of Rawalpindi and Aftab resident of Kahuta submitted application.

RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Kahuta Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

4 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.