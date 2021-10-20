RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to ensure speedy justice to people

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar Wednesday held 'Khuli Katchery' to address the complaints of the public, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar Wednesday held 'Khuli Katchery' to address the complaints of the public, informed a police spokesman.

The RPO is holding Khuli Katchery at his office on a daily basis as per the open door policy of the Punjab government and orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

After a detailed review of the applications of the citizens coming from Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal, the RPO issued orders for immediate action and inquiry to the concerned officers.

Iqra, a resident of Jhelum, took a stance in her petition that her husband is being harassed everyday through anonymous letter and phone calls on which the RPO directed DPO Jhelum for immediate inquiry into the matter.

Adeel Altaf, resident of Chakwal demanded an inquiry into the case registered in Saddar Chakwal police station on which orders were issued to SSP Regional Investigation Branch.

Salma Parveen resident of Jhelum prayed to change the investigation of case. Orders were issued to DPO Jhelum for immediate action.

Mehboob and other residents of Attock requested a change of investigation in the murder case registered against them in Anjara police station on which orders for immediate inquiry were issued to SSP RIB.

Imran Ahmar, on the occasion, said main purpose to hold Khuli Katchery to ensure speedy justice to the people.