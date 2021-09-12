UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutcheries' Under Punjab Govt's Open Door Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutcheries' under Punjab Govt's open door policy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' in his office on daily basis to address grievances of the citizens of the four districts of the region.

RPO Imran Ahmar said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helps improve standards of policing.

He said, all available resources were being utilized to resolve complaints of the residents of the four districts of the region.

According to a police spokesman, nearly 1375 applications were submitted during August and 1171 complainants were provided relief.

The percentage of the applications which were addressed during last month remained 85%.

He informed that the RPO listened complaints of the visitors who attended the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and issued directives to the officers concerned of four districts of the region for speedy action.

Police officers were also instructed to submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutcheries'.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The spokesman informed that on the directives of the RPO, police were making hectic efforts and trying to ensure that the criminals could be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi August Criminals All

Recent Stories

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

31 minutes ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.