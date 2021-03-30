UrduPoint.com
RPO Holds 'khuli Kutchery'

RPO holds 'khuli kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in his office to address grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

Several persons namely Rashid Ghani resident of Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood R/O, Murree, Hina Khalid R/O Attock, Shakeela Bibi, R/O Jhelum and others submitted complaints in the 'Khuli kutchery.'On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The spokesman informed that the RPO is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

