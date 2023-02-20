UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Published February 20, 2023

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Shariq Kamal Siddique held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday at his office to redress grievances of the people.

Police said the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO said that the open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and redressed their complaints, besides it helped improve standards of policing."Shariq Kamal Siddique said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

