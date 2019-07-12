UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region including Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

People on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the RPO for redressal of their complaints. The RPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the police officers.

The RPO said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' for the provision of relief and justice to public were being held on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab.

The citizens having any complaint particularly against the police can attend the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and present their applications to the Police officers so thatappropriate action on their complaint could be taken and they could be provided relief.

The RPO said that solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock From

Recent Stories

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

10 minutes ago

Govt working to fulfill promise of providing clean ..

21 seconds ago

107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pe ..

25 seconds ago

Murder accused awarded death sentence

27 seconds ago

DC Sukkur expresses grief over PCS' President Jave ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.