RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail conducted Khuli Katcheri in his office here on Friday.

It was attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints. Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, and misuse of power.

The RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

The 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab for the provision of relief and justice to public, he said.

The RPO said that solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed.

