RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail held a Khuli Katcheri at his office attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region here on Friday.

They recorded complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

Majority of the complaints were regarding illegal land possession and misuse of power.

RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to the concerned departments.

The 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab for the provision of relief and justice to the public, he said.

Ahsan Tufail said that solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed.