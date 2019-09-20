UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:06 PM

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail held a Khuli Katcheri at his office attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail held a Khuli Katcheri at his office attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region here on Friday.

They recorded complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

Majority of the complaints were regarding illegal land possession and misuse of power.

RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to the concerned departments.

The 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab for the provision of relief and justice to the public, he said.

Ahsan Tufail said that solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

12 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

42 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

57 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

57 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.