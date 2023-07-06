Open Menu

RPO Holds Khuli Kutchery To Address Complaints Of Citizens

Published July 06, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali here on Thursday held Khuli Katchery to address complaints of the citizens under the Punjab government's open door policy.

The citizens belonging to Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal appeared in the Khuli Katchery and filed their applications.

The RPO directed the police officers concerned to complete inquiries within the shortest possible time frame and send reports. All-out efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens, he said adding, police were making efforts to ensure merit and dispensation of justice at the police station level.

A number of complainants including Muhammad Ali, Syed Wasif, Ali Anwar, Saeed Akhtar, Muhammad Anwar, Abdul Qadeer and others submitted applications on which the officers concerned were directed to complete inquiries as soon as possible and sent reports.

On other miscellaneous requests, the RPO issued orders for immediate action within the specified time frame.

On the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that according to the vision of IG Punjab, open courts are being held regularly to redress complaints of the citizens.

All possible steps are being taken to further improve the quality of policing, he added.

