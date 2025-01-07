RPO Holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ To Address Grievances Of Citizens
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Tuesday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ under the open door policy of the Punjab government in the Regional Office.
In the ‘Khuli Kutchery’, the citizens of Rawalpindi region presented their applications for redressal of the complaints, on which the RPO issued orders and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action.
The ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are not only ensuring the redressal of the complaints of the citizens, but also helping to improve the quality of policing, the RPO said.
Muhammad Yasir, a resident of district Chakwal requested for an inquiry into a case, on which the RPO issued orders to the District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal for further action.
Tahir Mehboob, a resident of district Attock requested for an inquiry into a case registered in Jand Police Station, on which the RPO issued orders and directed the DPO Attock for further action.
Muhammad Qasim from district Chakwal submitted an application for change of investigation into a case, on which the RPO ordered Senior Superintendent of Police to take action.
On some applications submitted in the ‘Khuli Kutchery’ the RPO ordered the officers concerned to sort out the requests according to merit and sent the reports within stipulated time frame.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior politician Haji Bilour calls on JUI-F chief2 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -ll2 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -l2 minutes ago
-
RPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens3 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding alleged kidnapping of citizen from airport12 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas13 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami to award certificates, Dastar-e-Fazilat to 88 Ulema, 3,465 students13 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema in May-9 cases23 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad chairs IGP Islamabad chairs meeting with SDPOs32 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad enforces strict accountability33 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges lawyers to work for rule of law33 minutes ago
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft42 minutes ago