RPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Tuesday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ under the open door policy of the Punjab government in the Regional Office.

In the ‘Khuli Kutchery’, the citizens of Rawalpindi region presented their applications for redressal of the complaints, on which the RPO issued orders and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action.

The ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are not only ensuring the redressal of the complaints of the citizens, but also helping to improve the quality of policing, the RPO said.

Muhammad Yasir, a resident of district Chakwal requested for an inquiry into a case, on which the RPO issued orders to the District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal for further action.

Tahir Mehboob, a resident of district Attock requested for an inquiry into a case registered in Jand Police Station, on which the RPO issued orders and directed the DPO Attock for further action.

Muhammad Qasim from district Chakwal submitted an application for change of investigation into a case, on which the RPO ordered Senior Superintendent of Police to take action.

On some applications submitted in the ‘Khuli Kutchery’ the RPO ordered the officers concerned to sort out the requests according to merit and sent the reports within stipulated time frame.