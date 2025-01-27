RPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Monday held a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ under the open door policy of the Punjab government in the Regional Office.

In the ‘Khuli Kutchery’, the citizens of Rawalpindi region presented their applications for redressal of the complaints, on which the RPO issued orders and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action.

The ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are not only ensuring the redressal of the complaints of the citizens, but also helping to improve the quality of policing, the RPO said.

On some applications submitted in the ‘Khuli Kutchery’ the RPO ordered the officers concerned to sort out the requests according to merit and sent the reports within stipulated time frame.