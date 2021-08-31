RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in his office to address grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helps improve standards of policing.

Several persons namely Khaliqdad resident of Dhoke Girja, Muhammad Zohaib resident of Nogaran, Jhelum, Amjad Hussain r/o Dina, Jhelum, Muhammad Shafi r/o Kalar Kahar, Chakwal and others submitted complaints in the 'Khuli kutchery.'On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The spokesman informed that the RPO is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.