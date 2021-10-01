UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday in his office to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helps improve standards of policing.

Several persons namely Lubna Kanwal resident of Gujar Khan, Arouge Bibi r/o Gujar Khan, Muhammad Saeed r/o Chakwal and others submitted their applications.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Gujar Khan Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign ..

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign for vaccination with US embas ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

18 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

50 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

1 hour ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.