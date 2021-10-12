RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday in his office to address grievances of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Tuesday in his office to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detailed report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helps improve standards of policing.

Several persons namely Nighat Bibi resident of Gujar Khan, Asia Bibi r/o Chakwal, Asif r/o Karak, Nadeem r/o Rawalpindi, Arshad r/o Chakwal and others submitted their applications.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.