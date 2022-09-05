UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:18 PM

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy and in accordance with the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address complaints of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy and in accordance with the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address complaints of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said "The 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

" Ahsan Iqbal resident of Attock, Muhammad Shafique, r/o Jhelum, Muhammad Umar, r/o Chakwal, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid, r/o Rawalpindi and others submitted applications.

The RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Ahsan Iqbal Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds ..

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds Ruto win

2 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office ..

DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office timings

2 minutes ago
 Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Ri ..

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Rises to 9 - Russian Investigato ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price ..

OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price Cap on Russian Oil - Novak

2 minutes ago
 46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

4 minutes ago
 Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrange ..

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.