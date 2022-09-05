RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy and in accordance with the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address complaints of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said "The 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

" Ahsan Iqbal resident of Attock, Muhammad Shafique, r/o Jhelum, Muhammad Umar, r/o Chakwal, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid, r/o Rawalpindi and others submitted applications.

The RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.