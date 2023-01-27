UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Regional Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday to address the complaints of people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday to address the complaints of people.

According to the RPO Office spokesman, Nasir issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints, besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out effort was being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

