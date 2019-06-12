RPO holds meeting of DPOs regarding security situation in Bahawalpur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that police personnel performed their duties with utmost devotion during the holy month of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr and kept the lives and properties of citizens safe.

He stated these remarks while addressing the District Police Officers and other police officers of Bahawalpur Range through video link in a meeting here today.

He said that due to the recent wave of terrorism in the country the security was beefed up.

He said that the National Action Plan is been implemented in true letter and spirit and terrorists will be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the DPOs to take action against wall chalking, violation of sound system ordinance and giving away houses on rent without proper verification. RPO also directed to beef up security at Masajid, churches, other worship places, houses of important persons and public places.

He also directed to use CCTV cameras for monitoring of sensitive places.