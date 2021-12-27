UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Meeting To Review Law And Order Situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan on Monday held a meeting at Police Line to review the crime situation as well as law and order situation in the region.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kiani, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanffar Ali Shah, SSP Legal Raja Azmat, SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) Abdul Farooq attended the meeting while DPOs Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated in the meeting through video link.

RPO directed all the concerned officials to ensure foolproof security to protect the lives and property of people.

He ordered to take strict action against those involved in aerial firing, one wheeling, showing stunts on motorcycles or any other activity against the law.

He said police should also enhance security of tourists in Murree as well.

He directed officials that FIR should be registered on merit in all cases.

RPO said my doors are open to help the Shuhuda families. However, he said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

