UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Meeting To Review Law, Order Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RPO holds meeting to review law, order situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood on Tuesday held a video-link meeting to review law and order situation in the region.

According to a police spokesman, the meeting was attended by DPOs, SPs and DSPs of four districts.

The RPO ordered for taking strict action against criminals, including proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, murderers,dacoits and kidnappers.

He said officers should visit police stations and solve problems of people by holding open courtsand directed investigating officers to complete investigation on modern lines.

Related Topics

Police Visit Criminals

Recent Stories

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join â€˜Tiger Forceâ€™ throu ..

3 minutes ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

20 minutes ago
 Englandâ€™s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

Englandâ€™s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

30 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

33 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.